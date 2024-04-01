Veteran dealmaker Atul Mehra joins Axis Capital as managing director & CEO

Axis Capital has appointed Atul Mehra as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment is subject to receipt of requisite approvals. Mehra, who was formerly with JM Financial, will oversee both the investment banking and institutional equities businesses of Axis Capital.

His appointment comes after the departure of Axis Capital’s current MD & co-CEO Salil Pitale. In December, JM Financial roped in Chirag Negandhi — who was the co-CEO at Axis Capital — as its MD.

Mehra is a veteran dealmaker with over three decades of experience and was the joint MD at JM Financial. Axis Capital has also appointed Parag Gude as the chief operating officer (COO) of Institutional Equities and Dhaval Desai as Head – Cash Equities.