Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Veteran dealmaker Atul Mehra joins Axis Capital as managing director & CEO

Atul Mehra is a veteran dealmaker with over three decades of experience and was the joint MD at JM Financial

Atul Mehra, managing director and co-chief executive officer (investment banking), JM Financial

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Capital has appointed Atul Mehra as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment is subject to receipt of requisite approvals. Mehra, who was formerly with JM Financial, will oversee both the investment banking and institutional equities businesses of Axis Capital.

His appointment comes after the departure of Axis Capital’s current MD & co-CEO Salil Pitale. In December, JM Financial roped in Chirag Negandhi — who was the co-CEO at Axis Capital — as its MD.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mehra is a veteran dealmaker with over three decades of experience and was the joint MD at JM Financial. Axis Capital has also appointed Parag Gude as the chief operating officer (COO) of Institutional Equities and Dhaval Desai as Head – Cash Equities.

Also Read

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

JM Financial appoints Axis Capital's Chirag Negandhi as managing director

Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel rewards

All Adani group stocks in high demand, Adani Energy jumps over 8%

Mahindra Aerostructures signs $100 milllion contract with Airbus Atlantic

Indian firms collect Rs 9.41 trn from private placement of corporate bonds

Edtech major Byju's promises to pay employees' March salaries by 8 April

Coal India's output increases 10% to 773.6 million tonnes in FY24

Topics : axis capital JM Financial CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon