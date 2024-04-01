Edtech major Byju's promises to pay employees' March salaries by 8 April

Edtech company Byju's is facing a delay in paying March salaries to its employees as funds raised through a recent rights issue have been locked in a separate account due to an ongoing dispute with investors. Byju's, which employs about 15,000 people, has assured its staff that, irrespective of the court verdict, it is pursuing a parallel line of credit to ensure salaries are paid by 8 April. Employees were expected to receive their salaries on Monday.

“We are writing to you today with a heavy heart but with a message of hope and reassurance. We regret to inform you that there will again be a delay in the disbursement of salaries,” said Byju's management in a letter sent to employees on Monday, a copy of which Business Standard has seen.

“A few misguided foreign investors in Byju’s have obtained an interim order in late February, restricting usage of the funds raised through the successful rights issue. This irresponsible action by the four foreign investors has compelled us to temporarily hold the disbursal of salaries until the restriction is lifted,” the letter stated.

Cash-strapped Byju's and its investors are involved in a dispute at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the company's $200 million rights issue, in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement. The investors — Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) — had sought a stay on the rights issue at less than 99 per cent of the enterprise valuation compared to Byju's peak valuation of $22 billion, fearing it would devalue their investment. The NCLT, Bengaluru, on Thursday, refused to stay the extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Byju's held its EGM to increase authorised share capital on Friday.

The NCLT, in its order on 27 February, instructed the edtech firm to place funds obtained from the rights issue in an escrow account. However, these funds cannot be withdrawn until the resolution of the matter related to the rights issue, according to sources. This action is part of the oppression and mismanagement petition filed against Byju's by four of the company's investors.

Byju's said it has full faith in the Indian judicial system and eagerly awaits a favourable outcome that will enable it to utilise the funds raised through the rights issue and alleviate its current financial challenges.

In a letter sent early on Friday, Raveendran informed shareholders that the company had secured more than 50 per cent of the vote through postal ballot—first announced on 7 March—to increase authorised share capital to account for the $200 million rights issue.

“On a positive note, we have the necessary vote to increase the authorised capital for the rights issue. It means that once the restrictions on using the raised funds are lifted, we can meet all our salary commitments immediately,” said the letter. “As you might have read, our founder, Byju Raveendran, has appealed to disgruntled investors in a collaborative spirit, and we hope that the litigating investors would adopt a reasonable spirit and not prolong our difficulties.”

Byju's said it understands the feelings of helplessness that may arise due to these circumstances. “We share your frustration. However, we urge you to hold onto hope and remain resilient. Byju's has overcome challenges recently, and we firmly believe that together, we will overcome this final hurdle. We are confident that justice will prevail, and the financial constraints will be resolved soon,” said the letter.

Byju's has faced delays in paying salaries before this incident as well. In March, Byju's processed a portion of the February salaries for employees due to the ongoing dispute with investors. “We processed partial salaries for everyone for February late last night (Friday) to the extent of capital we could secure outside the rights issue. The company will pay the balance once the rights issue funds are available, which we expect shortly,” Byju's management said in a letter.