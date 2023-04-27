Vibrant Energy appoints Anirban Das as its Chief Investment Officer

Renewable energy solutions provider Vibrant Energy on Thursday announced the appointment of Anirban Das as its Chief Investment Officer.

Vibrant Energy has announced the appointment of Anirban Das as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the company, a statement said.

Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG) with a mission to lead the decarbonisation initiatives for corporate renewable energy customers and help them to attain a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future.

In this role, Anirban will work closely with Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO, leading all fund raising and investment activities across the capital stack for Vibrant, it stated.

Anirban, an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, brings with him a rich experience of more than USD 2.5 billion of infrastructure debt funding in India.

Headquartered in Singapore and Hyderabad, Vibrant is operating and delivering more than 2GW of renewable energy solutions for corporates. It aims to reach Green Energy asset base of about 5 GW in the medium term.

Also Read India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency Vedanta chief makes zero debt pledge, says very comfortable servicing debt OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in March quarter: Reports Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year deal for global travel access Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium