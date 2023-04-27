close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in March quarter: Reports

Hospitality tech firm OYO turned cash flow positive for the first time in the fourth quarter of FY2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oyo

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hospitality tech firm OYO turned cash flow positive for the first time in the fourth quarter of FY2023.

The company's Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal shared the update with OYO employees addressing a townhall virtually on Thursday, sources told PTI.

The company is anticipated to end the quarter with nearly Rs 90 crore surplus cash flow, sources said, attributing the increase in bookings across all key geographies, especially in the Europe homes business that is witnessing unprecedented advance bookings both for the upcoming summer season peak and the relatively off-season period from November to March.

The company's last reported treasury or cash corpus on the balance sheet is around Rs 2,700 crore.

In a presentation shared in the townhall, Agarwal informed that OYO is expected to clock adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore for FY2024.

In March, OYO refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the stock markets regulator Sebi under the recently introduced pre-filing route.

Also Read

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

IPO-bound OYO to lay off 600 in its tech team, hire 250 in sales roles

OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities

Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year deal for global travel access

Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Bajaj Finserv net profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oyo Cash Flow Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

mergers
2 min read

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Wipro
2 min read

Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

Wipro
1 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Axis Bank reports standalone loss of Rs 5,728 cr in Q4 on Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Maruti Q4 net profit jumps 42% to Rs 2,670 cr, plans to set up a new plant

Maruti Suzuki
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon