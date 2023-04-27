OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in March quarter: Reports

Hospitality tech firm OYO turned cash flow positive for the first time in the fourth quarter of FY2023.

The company's Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal shared the update with OYO employees addressing a townhall virtually on Thursday, sources told PTI.

The company is anticipated to end the quarter with nearly Rs 90 crore surplus cash flow, sources said, attributing the increase in bookings across all key geographies, especially in the Europe homes business that is witnessing unprecedented advance bookings both for the upcoming summer season peak and the relatively off-season period from November to March.

The company's last reported treasury or cash corpus on the balance sheet is around Rs 2,700 crore.

In a presentation shared in the townhall, Agarwal informed that OYO is expected to clock adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore for FY2024.

In March, OYO refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the stock markets regulator Sebi under the recently introduced pre-filing route.

