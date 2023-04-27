close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

Business being sold along with the trademarks of Park Avenue, KamaSutra and Premium

BS Reporter Mumbai
mergers

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said on Thursday it would acquire the consumer products business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL) in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,825 crore.
The business is being sold, along with the trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale.

“We are excited to welcome the Raymond Consumer Care team and brands to Godrej Consumer Products. This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer of GCPL.
Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories, selling brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra. These categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per-capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets.

"We look forward to building on this potential by unlocking the significant integration synergies with our business,” said Sitapati.
Atul Singh, group vice chairman at Raymond, said the company has divested its FMCG business with trademarks of Park Avenue, Kamasutra for FMCG categories to Godrej Consumer Products.

Also Read

Stores now preferred choice over online shopping: Raymond's Singhania

Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz

Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Bajaj Finserv net profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities

Hindustan Unilever's earnings margin shrinks after increased commodity cost


"We take pride in building strong homegrown brands that are amongst the leaders in their categories. Having brought these brands at the forefront of consumer recall, we believe that Godrej Consumer Products will provide the requisite impetus to further drive the growth of these brands,” said Singh.

Godrej Consumer

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Godrej Godrej Consumer Products Raymond

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

Wipro
1 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Axis Bank reports standalone loss of Rs 5,728 cr in Q4 on Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Suzlon
1 min read

Bajaj Finserv Q4 profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

Bajaj Finserv
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon