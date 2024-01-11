Sensex (    %)
                        
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: TPREL plans to invest Rs 70,000 cr in Gujarat

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in this regard at the ongoing 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar

Representative image

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power's arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore for the development of 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects in Gujarat.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in this regard at the ongoing 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.
These projects would generate 3,000 job opportunities, the company said in a statement.
"The 10,000 MW renewable energy power projects comprise solar, wind, hybrid, Round The Clock (RTC), peak, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), covering an extensive 50,000-acre of encumbrance-free government land," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Power renewable energy energy sector

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

