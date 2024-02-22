Sensex (    %)
                        
VinFast Auto to break ground for Tamil Nadu EV facility on February 25

The establishment of VinFast's integrated electric vehicle facility in Tamil Nadu is anticipated to generate approximately 3,000 to 3,500 employment opportunities locally

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

In what may add to the reputation of Tamil Nadu as the electric vehicle hub of the country and a new era in the investment growth map of Southern Tamil Nadu, Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast Auto Ltd will break ground for its $2 billion integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing site in Thoothukudi on February 25.

According to a source aware of the development, this is part of a larger strategy to develop the region as one of the biggest industry clusters in the state, which already has the presence of players like Yamaha and Bosch. During the first phase of the project, the company is planning to invest around $500 million. The Thoothukudi project aims to evolve into a first-class electric vehicle production hub in the region, with an annual capacity of up to 150,000 units.
The establishment of VinFast's integrated electric vehicle facility in Tamil Nadu is anticipated to generate approximately 3,000 to 3,500 employment opportunities locally. In addition to creating jobs and improving the skills of the local workforce, VinFast remains dedicated to fostering gender equality and offering career advancement opportunities for the community.

Besides the economic benefits, the project will also pave the way for green transportation development, targeting 30 per cent of newly registered private cars to be electric. This aligns with the state government's initiatives to minimize carbon emissions in the transportation sector. The state government had offered uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis. Additionally, both parties will continue to collaborate and discuss opportunities for charging stations to steer toward a clean mobility future.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

