Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vizag Steel Plant restarts 'Blast Furnace-3' to raise hot metal production

Named 'Annapurna', symbolising abundance and prosperity, chairman Bhatt exuded confidence that BF-3 would bring prosperity to the steel plant. He was accompanied by other officials

Vizag Steel Plant

The BF-3 has been down since January 2022 due to raw material shortage.

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), which is also known as Vizag Steel Plant, on Saturday restarted its Blast Furnace-3 (BF-3) to raise hot metal production by 2 million tonne per annum.
The added capacity will also enable the steel plant to clock increased sales turnover of Rs 500 crore per month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The RINL has shown the world how to produce the best quality steel in spite of raw material crunch. This day is a historic day in the history of RINL as we have lit up the BF-3," said its chairman and managing director, Atul Bhatt, in a press release.
Named 'Annapurna', symbolising abundance and prosperity, Bhatt exuded confidence that BF-3 would bring prosperity to the steel plant located in the port city. He was accompanied by other officials.
The lighting up of BF-3 is aimed at reviving the fortunes of Vizag Steel Plant and rejuvenating its operations.
The BF-3 has been down since January 2022 due to raw material shortage, said a steel plant official to PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

Ramp-up, asset monetisation to help turn around fortunes of RINL

Furnace explosion at Chinese-owned nickel plant in Indonesia kills 13

Explosion at Chinese-owned Nickel plant kills at least 13, injures 46

19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

Court orders release of 2 Vivo employees arrested in money laundering case

Missed timelines, manpower crunch pose challenges for insolvency resolution

NFRA finds certain lapses in audit quality of Walker Chandiok - Co

Goldman Sachs beats JP Morgan to emerge best provider for merger advice

Weak rural demand to delay Dabur's recovery; worst performer among peers

Topics : Vizag Steel RINL Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Visakhapatnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon