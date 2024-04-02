Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Voda Idea holds EGM to seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 20,000 crore

The agenda listed in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) pertained to "issuance of securities up to an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore"

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea has been fighting a desperate battle for survival -- it has a debt of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, is reporting quarterly losses, and is haemorrhaging subscribers month after month.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Troubled telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it has held an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore by issuing securities.
VIL, in a statutory filing, said that the results of the voting will be intimated, separately.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"An Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Vodafone Idea Limited was held today, that is, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India," Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a BSE filing.
The agenda listed in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) pertained to "issuance of securities up to an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore".
It is pertinent to mention that in February this year, the struggling telecom operator had said its board had approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore in equity from promoters and other investors by June, as it looked to shore up finances for much-delayed 5G rollout and strengthening 4G services.
The debt-laden firm, where the government also holds just over 33 per cent equity stake, plans to raise Rs 45,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt with hopes of matching services offered by rivals Jio and Bharti Airtel that could arrest subscriber churn.
The fundraising will also arm Vodafone Idea with firepower to improve competitive positioning in the Indian telecom market, where it trails larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, by a wide margin.
Vodafone Idea has been fighting a desperate battle for survival -- it has a debt of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, is reporting quarterly losses, and is haemorrhaging subscribers month after month.
Trai data showed that Vodafone Idea continued to bleed on the subscriber front.
VIL lost 15.2 lakh wireless subscribers, and its mobile subscriber base stood at 22.15 crore in January, its operational metrics a sharp contrast to subscriber gains by Jio and Airtel.

 

Also Read

Vodafone Idea Rs 45,000-crore fundraising plan elicits mixed signals

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Trai directs Jio, Airtel to clarify terms on unlimited 5G data offerings

BMW Group, Tata Technologies partner for automotive software hub in India

Crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch introduces app for stock broking

Luxury car maker Audi India reports 33% rise in retail sales in FY24

As Vistara officials continue to protest for pay revision, 15 pilots quit

ABCL gains over 10% as Macquarie initiates coverage with 'outperform' call

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone Idea Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon