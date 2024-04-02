Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Luxury car maker Audi India reports 33% rise in retail sales in FY24

The luxury car market in India is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, aiming to sell more than 50,000 units in 2024

Audi Photo: X @AudiIN

Photo: X @AudiIN

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Audi India, a leading luxury automobile manufacturer, reported a 33 per cent growth in sales for the financial year 2023-24, retailing 7,027 units. This positive performance comes despite facing challenges in the first quarter of 2024 due to supply chain disruptions.

The luxury car market in India is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, aiming to sell more than 50,000 units in 2024. Audi India is further expanding its reach by adding four new pre-owned car facilities under its Audi Approved: Plus programme, which witnessed a 50 per cent growth in FY 2023-24. In the first quarter of 2024, Audi India retailed 1,046 units.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking on this, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated, “We have seen robust growth of 33 per cent in FY 2023-24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand and we are poised to overcome supply challenges. Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024.”

In the first three months of 2024, Audi Approved: Plus witnessed a growth of 25 per cent. Currently operating with 26 Audi Approved: Plus facilities across all major hubs in the country, the brand aims to further expand its footprint by adding four more pre-owned car facilities this year.

Also Read

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Audi India records 89% sales growth in 2023, the highest since 2015

Foreign luxury shoes unable to expand footprint in India over BIS norms

Car sales to cross 4 mn mark this year on strong demand despite price hikes

As Vistara officials continue to protest for pay revision, 15 pilots quit

ABCL gains over 10% as Macquarie initiates coverage with 'outperform' call

From United Spirits to Zomato, multiple companies get tax demand notices

JSW Energy to raise $600 million via share sale to institutional investors

MakeMyTrip, STB partner to promote Singapore to Indian travellers

Topics : Audi India Audi India sales Luxury car sales Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon