Luxury car maker Audi India reports 33% rise in retail sales in FY24

Audi India, a leading luxury automobile manufacturer, reported a 33 per cent growth in sales for the financial year 2023-24, retailing 7,027 units. This positive performance comes despite facing challenges in the first quarter of 2024 due to supply chain disruptions.





The luxury car market in India is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, aiming to sell more than 50,000 units in 2024. Audi India is further expanding its reach by adding four new pre-owned car facilities under its Audi Approved: Plus programme, which witnessed a 50 per cent growth in FY 2023-24. In the first quarter of 2024, Audi India retailed 1,046 units.

Speaking on this, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated, “We have seen robust growth of 33 per cent in FY 2023-24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand and we are poised to overcome supply challenges. Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024.”

In the first three months of 2024, Audi Approved: Plus witnessed a growth of 25 per cent. Currently operating with 26 Audi Approved: Plus facilities across all major hubs in the country, the brand aims to further expand its footprint by adding four more pre-owned car facilities this year.