Vodafone PLC sells 18% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 crore

Shares of Indus Towers fell 3.6 per cent in intra-day trading, ending at Rs 334 a piece, while Vodafone Idea shares held steady, rising 0.3 per cent on Wednesday.

British telecom giant Vodafone PLC on Wednesday sold 484.7 million shares or a hefty 18 per cent stake in tower management company Indus Towers in block deals, raising Rs 15,300 crore. While the proceeds will go towards paying the Vodafone group's existing lenders, Indus Towers itself stands to gain less than Rs 4,250 crore, JP Morgan said in an analyst note.

After the stake sale, its holding in Indus Towers now stands at 3.1 per cent, down from 21.5 per cent. Bharti Airtel also informed the exchanges that it has acquired 28.95 million shares or a 1 per cent stake in Indus Towers, taking its total stake in the company to nearly 49 per cent.

"The placing raised Rs 153.0 billion (1.7 billion euros) in gross proceeds, which will be used to substantially repay Vodafone's existing lenders in relation to the outstanding bank borrowings of 1.8 billion euros secured against Vodafone's Indian assets," Vodafone PLC said in a note.

Also on Wednesday, JP Morgan said Indus Towers has a secondary pledge on Vodafone PLC’s original 21 per cent stake, after a meeting with Indus Towers' Chief Financial Officer Vikas Poddar. "In the event of a sale going through, Vodafone PLC will first clear the dues of the primary pledgers and the residual amount should go towards Indus Towers' dues with a max limit of Rs 42.5 billion (Rs 4,250 crore) directly or indirectly," it said in an analyst note.

The security package agreed upon during the merger of erstwhile Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers stipulates that Vodafone PLC's 21 per cent stake in Indus Towers was the primary pledge by its lenders against the $1.4 billion loan Vodafone PLC had taken in 2019 to participate in Idea's rights issue.

Poddar also told JP Morgan analysts that Indus Towers has been collecting 100 per cent of receivables from Vodafone Idea every month since January 2023, and in the third and fourth quarter of FY24, it managed to collect more than 100 per cent, as a result of which there was some unwinding in the provision for doubtful debts.

"Given that the equity raised by Vodafone can be used only for capex and not to clear vendor dues, Indus Towers has been in discussion with Vodafone Idea on a plan to clear its provided for dues of Rs 54 billion (Rs 5,400 crore)," JP Morgan said in the note.

Growth expected

Poddar has said another year of elevated capital expenditure would keep the company's free cash flow under pressure. "However, it hopes that if the receivables issues improve with Vodafone Idea clearing some of the past dues, then that can help improve FCF and increase the chance of a dividend in FY25," the note said.

Analysts had earlier said an equity infusion in Indus Towers to clear off past dues could result in a special dividend of Rs 15 per share in FY25, given that the tower company hasn't paid dividends over the last two years due to elevated capex and receivable issues from Idea.

Indus Towers expects to maintain growth due to continued 5G rollouts by Airtel and tenancies by Vodafone Idea. "Indus Towers expects growth to come from both continued 4G rural rollouts by Bharti in FY25 as well as new tenancies from Vodafone Idea as it starts deploying capex to close coverage gaps in rural/semi-urban locations," JP Morgan said.

5G loading revenues are also expected to continue coming in as 5G picks up.