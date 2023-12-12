Sensex (-0.54%)
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India to hike prices by up to 2% from Jan

Already other manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, Audi and BMW, have announced plans to increase prices

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sells vehicles ranging from mid-sized sedan Virtus to premium SUV Tiguan. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Tuesday said it plans to hike prices by up to 2 per cent across model range to offset adverse impact of rising input and material costs from January 1, 2024.
Already other manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, Audi and BMW, have announced plans to increase prices of their vehicles in January.
Effective January 1, 2024, the company plans to hike prices by up to 2 per cent across its model range owing to rising input and material costs, a spokesperson of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.
"While the brand continues to absorb most of the input cost increase, however, some impact will have to be passed on to the end consumers," it added.
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sells vehicles ranging from mid-sized sedan Virtus to premium SUV Tiguan priced between Rs 11.48 lakh and Rs 35.17 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Volkswagen automotive industry automobile manufacturer car industry

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

