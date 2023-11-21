Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Sound Edition launched today, all details here

Soon after introducing the GT Edge Trail Edition of the Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen India has launched the next special edition of the Virtus and Taigun SUV, on November 21.

Called the ‘Sound Edition’, these special editions were announced to be launched by the German automaker through a teaser last week. While specific insights about the updates stay undisclosed, it is expected that both the special editions of Virtus and Taigun will exhibit cosmetic improvements and integrate new highlights to separate them from the regular models.

Volkswagen: What's coming?

In view of the name, we anticipate that Volkswagen should present a few sound or music system- specific changes with the special editions of its compact SUV and sedan contributions. Until further notice just the GT Plus and GT Edge variants of the Taigun and Virtus get a subwoofer and an amplifier, which we think could be given to the higher-spec variations under the Powerful Line.

Since it's a special edition, you can likewise expect a couple of cosmetic changes, for example, a few unique decals like we saw on the Taigun's GT Edge Trail Edition. It's likewise important that this unique version is not the same as the set of models that Volkswagen had disclosed in the first part of the year.

Likewise, while different carmakers have significantly centred on presenting special editions revolving around cosmetic changes, Volkswagen has all the earmarks of being the only one drawing out a sound-specific edition.

Latest special edition has no change in engines

The latest special edition won't wear any mechanical changes. The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are presented with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1-litre 3-cylinder unit (115 PS/178 Nm) and the other a 1.5-litre engine (150 PS/250 Nm).

A 6-speed manual is accessible as standard with both the engines. While the previous can be had with an optional 6-speed AT, the last option gets a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission) automatic choice.

Competitors and Price Range

There are just four competitors to the Volkswagen Virtus: Hyundai Verna, the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz. Then again, the Volkswagen Taigun takes on the Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The sedan is priced from Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh, the Volkswagen SUV is estimated between Rs 11.62 lakh and Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).