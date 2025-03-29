Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Waaree Energies launches India's largest solar cell facility in Gujarat

Waaree Energies launches India's largest solar cell facility in Gujarat

Clean energy player Waaree Energies Ltd on Saturday announced the launch of its solar cell facility having a capacity of 5.4 gigawatt (GW) at Chikhli in Gujarat.

Clean energy player Waaree Energies Ltd on Saturday announced the launch of its solar cell facility having a capacity of 5.4 gigawatt (GW) at Chikhli in Gujarat.

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the inauguration event along other senior government officials, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

"Bharat's largest solar cell manufacturing Gigafactory inaugurated by Waaree Energies in Chikhli, Gujarat," the company said.

The facility is spread across 150 acres, with a built-up area of 101 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said the launch of one of largest solar cell facility embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and stands as a tribute to India's growing prowess in the global renewable energy landscape.

 

The government's vision is to establish India as a global manufacturing hub for clean energy technologies.

"Today, with the launch of our 5.4 GW solar cell gigafactory in Chikhli, Waaree is laying the foundational cornerstone of India's energy independence and technological renaissance," said Waaree Energies Limited Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi.

The Chikhli facility will create over 9,500 direct jobs and around 30,000 indirect employment opportunities, contributing to social and economic development.

Mumbai headquartered Waaree Energies Limited is among India's leading renewable energy company.

The company owns and operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules globally, including 1.3 GW of Indosolar and 1.6 GW in Texas, US.

Topics : Waaree Energies solar cells clean energy Gujarat

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

