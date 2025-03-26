Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BluSmart's big bet: Major restructuring, CEO exit and a ₹315 cr fleet deal

BluSmart's big bet: Major restructuring, CEO exit and a ₹315 cr fleet deal

BluSmart Mobility undergoes major restructuring as CEO and top executives exit; company signs a fleet leasing deal while assuring that ride-hailing operations remain unaffected

BluSmart

BluSmart currently operates in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and recently expanded to Mumbai

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BluSmart Mobility, currently undergoing a major operational restructuring to improve its financial stability, has witnessed multiple high-profile exits. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anirudh Arun, Chief Business Officer Tushar Garg, Chief Technology Officer Rishabh Sood, and Vice-President of Experience Priya Chakravarthy have all stepped down from their respective roles, according to a report by The Financial Express.
 
Nandan Sharma, previously serving as Vice-President of Business and Operations, has been appointed as the new CEO, the report said citing sources.
 

Restructuring and fleet leasing arrangement

 
BluSmart's restructuring comes as its parent company, Gensol Engineering, moves to wind down its existing lease arrangements. As part of this process, Gensol is selling 2,997 electric vehicles to Chennai-based Refex Green Mobility.
 
 
These vehicles, representing 34 per cent of BluSmart’s total fleet of 8,700 EVs, will be leased back to the ride-hailing firm. Additionally, Refex will assume Gensol’s existing loan of  ₹315 crore. However, this transaction is still pending regulatory approvals, the news report said.
 
Despite these structural changes, BluSmart has assured that its ride-hailing operations will remain unaffected.  

Also Read

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Ease of imports, company-agnostic norms to be focus of scheme for EV cars

battery lithium

Govt ends import duty for items needed to make EV batteries, phones

PremiumAnmol Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart

BluSmart not for sale; its total debt at all-time low: Anmol Jaggi

electric vehicle ev

IIT Madras takes the lead in India's eMobility with 15 govt projects

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

UK welfare spending cuts pose unexpected risk to carmakers' EV ambitions

 

Operational challenges

 
The leadership transitions come at a crucial time for Gensol Engineering, which has recently faced financial setbacks. Two rating agencies have downgraded its borrowing status to default, adding further pressure to the company’s restructuring efforts.  
 
BluSmart currently operates in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and recently expanded to Mumbai. The firm reports that its fleet completes an average of seven trips per day and is supported by a network of 50 charging hubs, housing over 6,300 charging points.  
 
To strengthen its fleet expansion, BluSmart introduced the 'BluSmart Assured' leasing programme last year. This initiative allows high-net-worth individuals and investors to lease electric vehicles directly to the company. So far, the programme has contributed nearly 1,000 EVs worth  ₹150 crore to BluSmart’s fleet.  
 

Revenue growth

 
BluSmart currently generates a monthly revenue of ₹70 crore, equating to an annual run rate of  ₹840 crore. As of March 2025, the company has an outstanding net debt of  ₹280 crore out of a total debt of  ₹980 crore, Anmol Jaggi, founder of Gensol Group and co-founder of BluSmart Mobility, said in an exclusive interview with Business Standard.

More From This Section

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, Petrobras tender

Petrobras to finish analysis of Shapoorji's FPSO appeal in India this week

steel, steel industry

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn mcap

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

Lender SMFG raises $175 mn through ECB facility on a fully hedged basis

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

DLF acquires 49.99% stake in DLF Urban from GIC arm for Rs 497 crore

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel appoints three Wales contractors for green steel-making project

Topics : Electric Vehicles BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportBhupesh Baghel House CBI RaidActive Infrastructures IPO AllotmentIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon