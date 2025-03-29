Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO, reassigns Ajay Kapur as MD

Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO, reassigns Ajay Kapur as MD

The board of Ambuja Cements has approved the appointment of Vinod Bahety as Additional Director and Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of three years

Ambuja Cements

All these changes are going to be effective from April 1, 2025, the filing said. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group, in a top-level rejig, has appointed Vinod Bahety as its new CEO and designated the incumbent Ajay Kapur as the managing director.

The board of Ambuja Cements has approved the "Appointment of Vinod Bahety as Additional Director and Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of three years", the company said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, Ambuja Cements, the second largest cement producer in the country, has also announced the appointment of Rakesh Tiwary as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The board also approved the appointment of Praveen Garg as a Non-Executive Independent director on the Board of the Company for three years.

 

All these changes are going to be effective from April 1, 2025, the filing said.

Also Read

Cement

Nuvama says 'Buy' ACC, Ambuja, JK Cement as sector sentiment improves

PremiumAmbuja Cements

Adani group-promoted Ambuja Cements a hot pick despite margin pressure

Q3 result

Ambuja Cements Q3: Profit soars 164% to Rs 2,175 cr, revenue up 4.5%

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

Nomura downgrades Shree Cement, ACC, Nuvoco, Dalmia Bharat; here's why

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Jan 2, 2025: Tata Motors, NMDC, South Indian Bank, RailTel

Meanwhile, ACC, a step-down subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, also informed the cessation of Ajay Kapur as its whole-time director and CEO.

The board of ACC also approved the appointment of Vinod Bahety as Additional Director and whole-time director and CEO of the company for three years from April 1, 2025.

Bahety is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Cement business since September 16, 2022.

He has more than 25 years of experience in various leadership positions in the manufacturing and finance industries. Prior to joining as the CFO of Cement business, he served as the Group Head for Merger & Acquisition at Adani Group.

Adani Group competes with Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech, which is the leading player into the cement sector. It aims to have a manufacturing capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY28.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group entered into the cement business in September 2022 after acquiring Ambuja Cement from Swiss firm Holcim for cash proceeds of $6.4 billion (about Rs 51,000 crore).

Since then, it has been snapping up smaller rivals to challenge the Aditya Birla group firm. It has done three major acquisitions -- Penna Industries, Sanghi Industries and recently announced CK Birla group firm Orient Cement. Besides, its subsidiary ACC has also acquired Asian Concretes and Cements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran joins IMF advisory council on entrepreneurship & growth

BYD

BYD to build a plant in India: Can it reshape the car and EV market?

Premiumgold, gold loan

Piramal Finance plans to foray into gold loan business for growth

PremiumAloke Singh, chief executive officer, Air India Express

Plan to become all-economy airline by April 2026: Air India Express CEO

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's defence unit bags orders worth Rs 700 cr from Indian Army

Topics : Ambuja Cements Ambuja Cements ACC Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon