Cushman looks to deploy Rs 3,000 crore for 'offices of the future'

Cushman looks to deploy Rs 3,000 crore for 'offices of the future'

Jain explained that the GCCs' increased leasing in India has to do with the quality of talent, skill availability, and the possible cost arbitrage in India

The firm is banking on the growing office space demand in India, which, in 2024, stood at a record high of 89 million square feet (msf), up 19 per cent year-on-year | Photo: ANI

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

US-based commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, in a joint venture with wealth management firm Nuvama, will focus on Grade-A+ office spaces across key Indian cities for the deployment of its first office fund of ₹3,000 crore. 
 
The fund will focus on Grade-A+ “offices of the future” across key micro-markets in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It aims to offer opportunities to investors in the Indian commercial real estate sector, a market historically dominated by global players.
 
Anshul Jain, chief executive-India, Southeast Asia, and APAC tenant representation, Cushman & Wakefield said: “We
Cushman & Wakefield Office spaces Indian investments into GCC Wealth Management

