Cushman looks to deploy Rs 3,000 crore for 'offices of the future'

US-based commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, in a joint venture with wealth management firm Nuvama, will focus on Grade-A+ office spaces across key Indian cities for the deployment of its first office fund of ₹3,000 crore.

The fund will focus on Grade-A+ “offices of the future” across key micro-markets in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It aims to offer opportunities to investors in the Indian commercial real estate sector, a market historically dominated by global players.

Anshul Jain, chief executive-India, Southeast Asia, and APAC tenant representation, Cushman & Wakefield said: “We