Walmart-owned Flipkart to roll out same-day delivery across India

A Flipkart customer receiving a product in Patna as part of a same-day delivery initiative launched by the company

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart is gearing up to introduce same-day delivery of products across multiple categories. This move will enable the Bengaluru-based company to deliver products to millions of customers across 20 cities, including both metro and non-metro regions. Some of the non-metro cities include Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada.

Customers will receive their products before midnight if they place their orders by 1 pm. Order fulfilment will take place from Flipkart’s warehouses located in various parts of the country.

“This is for everybody and comes at no incremental cost. We aim to