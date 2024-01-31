Sensex (    %)
                        
Walmart-owned Flipkart to roll out same-day delivery across India

Customers will receive their products before midnight if they place their orders by 1 pm. Order fulfilment will take place from Flipkart's warehouses located in various parts of the country

A Flipkart customer receiving a product in Patna as part of a same-day delivery initiative launched by the company
A Flipkart customer receiving a product in Patna as part of a same-day delivery initiative launched by the company

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart is gearing up to introduce same-day delivery of products across multiple categories. This move will enable the Bengaluru-based company to deliver products to millions of customers across 20 cities, including both metro and non-metro regions. Some of the non-metro cities include Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada.

Customers will receive their products before midnight if they place their orders by 1 pm. Order fulfilment will take place from Flipkart’s warehouses located in various parts of the country.

“This is for everybody and comes at no incremental cost. We aim to

Topics : Flipkart doorstep delivery Indian ecommerce Walmart in India

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

