Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Warburg Pincus, ADIA units to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank

Warburg Pincus, ADIA units to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank

The entities will invest the funds for a combined 15 per cent stake in the mid-sized private lender which has 971 branches

IDFC FIRST Bank

The proposed fund raise will increase the book value per share of IDFC FIRST Bank by 2.3 per cent, it said in a statement.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of India's IDFC FIRST Bank has approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore ($877 million) from affiliate firms of Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to fuel its next phase of growth, the lender said on Thursday.

The entities will invest the funds for a combined 15 per cent stake in the mid-sized private lender which has 971 branches, a loan book of Rs 2.31 trillion and a deposit base of Rs 2.27 trillion.

The proposed fund raise will increase the book value per share of IDFC FIRST Bank by 2.3 per cent, it said in a statement.

 

The plan is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Currant Sea Investments B.V., an affiliate company of global growth investor Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 4,876 crore for a stake of 9.8 per cent. While Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA, will invest about Rs 2,624 crore for a 5.10 per cent stake, the bank said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumNTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Navigating RE glut: Thermal power major NTPC to buy unsold green energy

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma voluntarily forgoes 21 million Esops

PremiumNippon Steel

AM/NS India targets 70% of its production to be 'green steel' by FY27

wipro

IT major Wipro to remain cautious on fresher hiring in this fiscal

Panasonic

Panasonic's India arm aims for over 10% growth in FY26 on strong AC sale

Topics : IDFC First IDFC First Bank Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon