Warburg Pincus, AIDA units to invest Rs 7,500 cr in IDFC First Bank

Warburg Pincus LLC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will collectively invest Rs 7,500 crore in IDFC First Bank through a preferential equity issue, said the private Indian lender on Thursday as it seeks support for its “next phase of growth”.
Warburg Pincus, an American private equity firm, will use its affiliate Currant Sea Investments BV to invest Rs 4,876 crore and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, a subsidiary of ADIA, will put in Rs 2,624 crore.
IDFC Bank’s board has approved issuing 1.25 billion fully paid up compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS), of which 812.69 million CCPS will be allotted to Currant at Rs 60 each. Similarly, 437.18 million CCPS will be allotted to Platinum at Rs 60 each.
Currant will hold 9.48 per cent and Platinum 5.10 per cent of the bank on a post-money basis on conversion of CCPS.
IDFC First Bank’s board also approved reclassification of authorised share capital. Accordingly, share capital comprising 12.96 billion equity shares and 103.8 million preference shares aggregating to Rs 14,000 crore will be reclassified to 12.7 billion equity shares and 1.3 billion preference shares.
“It is great to have Warburg Pincus back and to welcome a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA as our shareholder. We thank them both for believing in us and our future growth plans and for investing in us even under volatile global situations,” said V Vaidyanathan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank. The bank has “firmly moved” to profits and is now at a “pivotal stage”.
“We expect many businesses which are in the investment stage to turn profitable with scale,” he said.
According to the bank its services and multiple businesses, including credit cards, cash management, and wealth management, need to “scale up”. It needs growth capital for that.
The bank aims to grow its loan book by 20 per cent for the next few years. As a result, a large fundraising was required to increase the capital adequacy of the bank to around 19 per cent from 16.4 per cent. “This high capital adequacy will position the Bank for strong and profitable growth,” said the bank.
“We believe the Indian banking sector presents an exciting opportunity and is poised for long-term growth. We are excited to re-invest behind the IDFC First Bank team to support them in the next phase of growth,” said Vishal Mahadevia, MD and head of Asia private equity, and global co-head of Financial Services, Warburg Pincus.
“This investment is aimed at supporting the bank's continued growth, enabling it to meet the rising demand for financial products in the country,” said Hamad Shahwan AlDhaheri, executive director of private equities department at ADIA.
In December 2024, IDFC Bank had a loan book of Rs 2.31 trillion and deposit base of Rs 2.27 trillion. The bank’s shares were down 0.62 per cent, trading at Rs 62.90 apiece on the BSE a little after 1 pm.