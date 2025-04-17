Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp halts production at 4 plants to navigate supply alignment

Hero MotoCorp halts production at 4 plants to navigate supply alignment

During this planned pause, the company is taking the opportunity to carry out maintenance, upkeep, and facility enhancements

Hero MotoCorp sold over 54 lakh units last year to retain the top slot in the domestic two-wheeler segment. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will suspend production at four of its plants from April 17 to April 19 in order to undertake short-term supply alignment.

The company will utilise the period to carry out maintenance activities at the facilities.

"We would like to inform you that production will be temporarily paused from April 17 to 19, 2025, at four of our manufacturing plants, Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana, as we navigate a short-term supply alignment," the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

During this planned pause, the company is taking the opportunity to carry out maintenance, upkeep, and facility enhancements to further strengthen operations, it added.

 

Production will resume on April 21, 2025, the company said.

"Our Tirupati and Halol plants will continue to operate during this time," it noted.

The production pause will not impact the company's ability to meet retail demand across domestic and international markets, Hero MotoCorp said.

Any production deferment will be efficiently recovered in the following month, it added.

Hero MotoCorp sold over 54 lakh units last year to retain the top slot in the domestic two-wheeler segment.

The combined installed annual production capacity of Hero MotoCorp is currently around nine million units.

Shares of the company were trading 2.46 per cent down at Rs 3,689.35 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

