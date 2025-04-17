Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Weak guidance, muted Q4 revenue show by Wipro disappoints brokerages

Weak guidance, muted Q4 revenue show by Wipro disappoints brokerages

Antique Research pointed out that Wipro's revenue growth continues to underperform large peers due to a sharper decline in its discretionary portfolio

Wipro
Premium

On the revenue front, in constant currency terms, the company posted $2.6 billion, which was 0.8 per cent lower on a sequential basis. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A muted revenue performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25), weak guidance, and a cut in earnings estimates led to a 5.45 per cent fall in the stock of Wipro, the fourth-largest Indian software company by market capitalisation. Brokerages have reduced their earnings estimates by 3–6 per cent for FY26 and FY27 given the muted Q1FY26 guidance and uncertain near-term outlook for the company and the broader software sector. The stock is currently trading at around Rs 233.
 
On the revenue front, in constant currency terms, the company posted $2.6 billion, which was 0.8 per cent lower on a sequential basis
Topics : Q4 Results Wipro results Wipro

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon