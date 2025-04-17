Weak guidance, muted Q4 revenue show by Wipro disappoints brokerages

A muted revenue performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25), weak guidance, and a cut in earnings estimates led to a 5.45 per cent fall in the stock of Wipro, the fourth-largest Indian software company by market capitalisation. Brokerages have reduced their earnings estimates by 3–6 per cent for FY26 and FY27 given the muted Q1FY26 guidance and uncertain near-term outlook for the company and the broader software sector. The stock is currently trading at around Rs 233.

On the revenue front, in constant currency terms, the company posted $2.6 billion, which was 0.8 per cent lower on a sequential basis