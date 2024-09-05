Wells Fargo launches 'Transgender persons hiring' in India for diversity

Leading financial services company Wells Fargo on Thursday said it has broadened its talent attraction strategy by launching the Transgender Persons Hiring Program in India, a move that will increase diverse representation across levels. Building on the programme's initial pilot with its 2022 cohort of 13 individuals hired in its technology function, the company aims to train and attract additional talent across multiple lines of business in 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The programme aims to provide employability skills training and professional development for transgender talent, Wells Fargo said in a statement. "Investing in diverse communities to upskill and unlock potential and, at the same time, set up the right environment for success is a critical area of focus for Wells Fargo," said Uday Odedra, executive vice president and Region head of Wells Fargo India & Philippines.

In partnership with community organisation PeriFerry, the company currently sponsors 30 transgender individuals focused on enhancing their options for employment and building a robust talent pipeline at Wells Fargo.

"By offering meaningful employment and professional opportunities to transgender individuals, we are not only enhancing our workforce diversity but also driving a culture of inclusion that everyone can thrive in," said Sneha Suresh, executive director, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader, Wells Fargo India & Philippines.

As part of our commitment to continually enhance the inclusive environment, Wells Fargo India conducts sensitisation and awareness sessions with community partners, such as Periferry.

Wells Fargo has an active Pride Connection Employee Resource Network (ERN), advocating for LGBTQ employees, customers and allies.

The Pride Connection ERN facilitates reverse mentoring, promotes visible allyship, and engages senior leadership to support all employees. They organise floor huddles, conferences, rainbow conversations and training sessions to ensure day-to-day inclusivity across the business.