Olympics: Women's boxing sparks gender row as Khelif knocks out Carini

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, a biological male, has sparked controversy at the Paris Olympics after winning her opening about in just 46 seconds

Algeria's Khelif (Red) and Italy's Carini (Blue) after thier match at 2024 Paris Olympics (Pic: X/@jk_rowling)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

The 2024 Paris Olympics was hit with controversy when a 25-year-old Algerian boxer Imane Khelif knocked out their opponent Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds to qualify for the quarterfinals. Notably, Khelif, who is a biological male, was disqualified from the world championship held in Delhi last year due to high testosterone levels but was allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave them the green light for the competition.
Khelif broke Carini's nose after two strong punches seconds into the first round, sending her to her knees and forcing her to forfeit the match. Carini, visibly bleeding after her match, did not acknowledge Khelif’s win and walked out without shaking their hand post-match. Carini addressed the media after the match and told them that she felt immense pain after the first hit and was already bleeding, but after the second punch, she realised that continuing was worthless and decided to quit the match. She said she agreed to the fight because of her love for the sport but also mentioned the importance of equal footing in matches like these.

Notably, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also reacted to this controversy by saying that, in her opinion, athletes who possess male genetics should not be allowed to compete in female competitions. She also said that it is not discrimination but a necessity to protect the rights of female athletes. Harry Potter writer JK Rowling also gave her opinion on the event by asking why people are okay with men beating women for entertainment in public, while also calling the sporting establishments misogynistic for allowing this.

Interestingly, the IOC does not recognise the boxing world championships; hence, they are not forced to follow each other's rules and regulations during their respective events. The boxing events at the Paris Olympics are organised by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), a makeshift unit of the IOC Executive Board.

Amidst all the chaos, the Algerian Olympic Committee supported their boxer, calling the controversy a malicious attack by foreign media to tarnish Khelif’s reputation.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

