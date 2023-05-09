close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Westlife Development net profit grows 30.3% to Rs 20.3 cr in March quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Westlife Development Ltd said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
restaurants, hotels, eateries

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Westlife Development Ltd on Tuesday reported a 30.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Westlife Development Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants is the Master Franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India.

The company's sales were up 22.5 per cent at Rs 543.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 443.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Westlife Development's total operating costs and expenses rose 18.79 per cent to Rs 419.92 crore in Q4 FY23.

In the March quarter, total revenues of the company surged 22.25 per cent to 556.37 crore.

Also Read

Westlife eyes almost 3-fold sales growth in 5 yrs, to add 300 McDonald's

Westlife Foodworld soars 10%, hits new high on 'Vision 2027' growth plan

Torrent Power's net profit grows 88% to Rs 694.54 crore in December quarter

Shriram Life profit grows multi-fold to Rs 31 crore for Dec quarter

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife misses profit view as inflation bites

General Motors hires former Apple executive to run new software unit

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Zomato shares sink 6% after rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy markdown

Birla Corporation's net profit down 23% to Rs 85 crore in March quarter

Blue Star targets to achieve 15% market share by FY25 in room AC segment

According to the company, it has "reported an all-time high Q4 sales" with a strong double-digit SSSG (same-store sales growth) of 14 per cent year-on-year.

"This was driven by double-digit growth in dine-in customers, enabling the on-premise business to grow by 38 per cent YoY. The company's own delivery channel, the McDelivery platform, saw a robust rise in user base, as digital sales improved to 62 per cent, led by SOKs (Self-Ordering Kiosks)," it said.

This strong topline resulted in a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in the company's Restaurant Operating Margin, which now stands at Rs 136.4 crore.

Westlife's average sales per store (TTM) stood at Rs 6.62 crore.

In the fourth quarter of FY23, Westlife opened 18 new restaurants.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, Westlife Development's net profit was at Rs 112.53 crore. It reported a net loss of Rs 16.7 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated sales in FY23 jumped 45.19 per cent to Rs 2,259.40 crore from Rs 15,56.09 crore a year ago.

Westlife Foodworld Vice-Chairman Amit Jatia said: "FY23 was a landmark year for Westlife Foodworld. Our strong performance, delivered by our omnichannel strategy, menu innovations, store modernisation, and cost optimisation strategies, is a testament to our scale and agility".

Its board has recommended a final dividend of 70 per cent, which is Rs 705 per equity share of face value of Rs 1,000 for the financial year 2022-2023.

As of March 2023, Westlife had 357 restaurants in 56 cities.

Shares of Westlife Development Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 768.35 apiece on BSE, down 3.72 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Westlife Development Ltd Westlife Development BSE

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Zomato shares sink 6% after rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy markdown

Zomato, food delivery, online
2 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Our recovery is more than slippages: Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain

Shanti Lal Jain, MD& CEO, Indian Bank
4 min read

Birla Corporation's net profit down 23% to Rs 85 crore in March quarter

Birla group
2 min read

Blue Star targets to achieve 15% market share by FY25 in room AC segment

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

raymond q4 result
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon