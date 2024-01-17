WhatsApp launches voice notes, multiple admins, other features for Channels

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, today announced new features for WhatsApp Channels, such as voice, polls, updates and additional admins.

“We're announcing a bunch of new features for WA channels including voice notes, multiple admins and sharing to status and polls, which is great because I need help settling a debate,” he announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, as he asked users to vote on the ‘best game of all time’.

These features include voice updates; users can now listen to voice updates. WhatsApp, which has a user base of over 2 billion, sends seven billion voice messages daily.

For better engagement with users, Channels will have a feature called Polls. Now, Channels can use polls for users to answer.

Additionally, users can now share someone’s Channel update to their personal WhatsApp Status. Importantly, now a Channel can have multiple admins. WhatsApp is allowing 16 admins, which can help manage the community better.

WhatsApp also said that Channels has crossed the milestone of 500 million monthly active users. Channels was launched by Meta in June 2023.

There are thousands of Channels for people to follow, including Mumbai Indians, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Master Your Money, Bad Bunny, Netflix, National Geographic, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and more.