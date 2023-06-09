close

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

The proposed facility will be a Tier-3 facility and will have a capacity of 32 MW of IT load and is projected to be operational in the second half of 2025

Web Werks, an Indian data center provider, and Iron Mountain Data Centers, an NYSE-listed company, will invest Rs 1,400 crore (approximately $170 million) to develop a large data center in Navi Mumbai's Rabale locality, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday. The data center will be the seventh in India for Web Werks and the third in the Mumbai region.

The proposed facility will be a tier-3 facility and will have a capacity of 32 MW of IT load. It is projected to be operational in the second half of 2025. The firm has already bought a land parcel spread over five acres for the proposed development. Web Werks has developed four data centers in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida, and two in Mumbai in the past two years.

Mark Kidd, EVP and global general manager, of Iron Mountain Data Centers, said that the company will scale up by securing land to build its third facility in one of India’s most important data hubs.
The data center campus has received approval to build an additional power substation with a capacity of 120 MVA. This sub-station can be used to expand the total capacity of the data center at a later stage.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks, said the company has several strategic priorities for the rest of the year. The company will launch new data centres in important Indian cities and has signed multiple pacts with the Karnataka and Telangana governments to set up data centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, positioning the company as market leaders in co-location solutions for hyper scalers and enterprise customers.

The firm is raising the standards of solutions with advanced hosting infrastructure, cloud-on ramp, network, and security, Rathi added. We Werks is also building new data centres in Chennai and Kolkata. The new Mumbai data centre will be built close to the highly connected MUM- 1 and the newly opened Mum-2 facility, which is a standalone greenfield data centre with 6 MW  of IT load.

