Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Wire maker R R Kabel IPO subscribed by 25% on first day of bidding

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of wires and cables manufacturer R R Kabel Limited was subscribed 25 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of wires and cables manufacturer R R Kabel Limited was subscribed 25 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 32,78,072 shares against 1,33,17,737 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 36 per cent and the portion for non-institutional investors received 29 per cent subscription.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,72,36,808 equity shares.
Price range for the offer is Rs 983-1,035 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the issue will fetch up to Rs 1,964 crore.
On Tuesday, TPG-backed RR Kabel Ltd said it has mobilised Rs 585.62 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

RR Kabel IPO off to slow start on Day 1; Should you subscribe?

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

WhatsApp introduces Channels for instant celebrity and news updates

ESR Group to invest Rs 360 cr to build 57 acre logistic park in Odisha

Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo

GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities

The company runs five manufacturing units - one each cable and wire units in Waghodia in Gujarat and in Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and a commercial lightings plant in Bengaluru and one each fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) units in Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Gagret in Himachal Pradesh. As much as 88 per cent of its revenue comes from cables and wires.
The company proposes to utilise Rs 136 crore of the net proceeds from the fresh issue to pare down debt.
RR Kabel, a part of the RR Global Group, had a net profit of Rs 214 crore on a revenue of Rs 4,386 crore in FY22.
Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Markets

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon