Payments firm Worldline and SignCatch to partner for merchant digitisation



The partnership will enrol 100,000 merchants in India, leveraging SignCatch’s super-app Bech in businesses like retail stores, supermarkets, grocery shops, bakeries, cafes, and restaurants in the first three months of launch. (when is the launch?) Worldline, a French payment service firm, on Thursday said it will work with India’s SignCatch, which provides cloud-based retail solutions, to roll out a merchant digitisation programme (MDP).



“In 2022, we announced our collaboration with SignCatch and now we are all set to launch the offering to empower the Micro and SME segments retailers," said Vishal Maru, executive vice president of financial institutions of Worldline in India. MDP will empower small business owners to digitise their brick-and-mortar operations, activate digital payments and set up an online presence, said Worldline in a statement.



“In the past, SignCatch has worked closely with large retail aggregators such as Walmart, Grofers (Blinkit now), and Metro Cash & Carry to facilitate purchasing & supply chain automation across neighborhood retail stores," said Sumit Duggal, founder and chief executive officer of SignCatch. Worldline will offer its Android POS terminals branded as ANTERA to merchants, using partner banks for the purpose. "I believe that the offering will become more exciting by enabling the ONDC features in the near future," said Maru, referring to the open e-commerce network backed by the Indian government.

Also Read We should be allowed to charge for UPI: Worldline India's Ramesh Narasimhan Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt Travellers to India from G20 nations can use UPI for merchant payments: RBI 96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report PoS terminals and the future of digital payments HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push Oxford University, SII tie-up delivers 'high efficacy' malaria vaccine Encouraged by viewership, JioCinema to recoup IPL investments ahead of time AI to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports GAIL seeks LNG cargo for delivery to Dhamra terminal in May: Reports