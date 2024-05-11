Business Standard
WRTL Q4FY24 results: Net profit sees a four-fold jump at Rs 54 cr

Total revenue during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 273.25 crore from Rs 61.49 crore in the year-ago period, it added

Waaree Renewable Technologies has posted over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax at Rs 54.18 crore for March quarter FY24 on the back of higher revenues.
It had clocked a PAT of Rs 12.28 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Total revenue during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 273.25 crore from Rs 61.49 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 75.30 crore as compared to Rs 22.29 crore a year ago.
As of March 31, the company's unexecuted order book stands at 2,365 MW.
The company's board also approved a dividend of Re 1 of face value of Rs 2 each for FY24.

