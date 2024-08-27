ReNew signs clean power sale agreement worth 437.6 MW with Microsoft

ReNew on Tuesday announced the signing of a clean power sale contract of 437.6 megawatt (MW) with Microsoft.

The contract is expected to generate over one million units of green electricity attributes annually, contributing to Microsoft's aim to become carbon negative by 2030, ReNew said in a statement.

"ReNew today announced the signing of a green attribute sale contract of 437.6 MW with Microsoft," it said.

ReNew will direct about $ 15 million of revenue from the contract towards a community fund to support environment-focussed initiatives.

This work will be delivered in partnership with the ReNew Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ReNew, which works to create sustainable communities through climate action with a focus on women and youth and whose efforts are aligned with Microsoft's Environmental Justice priorities.