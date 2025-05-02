Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India is a huge focus market, says YouTube VP for Asia Pacific region

India is a huge focus market, says YouTube VP for Asia Pacific region

YouTube's Asia Pacific VP says India leads innovation for platform with Shorts, Create app, and shopping launched here first, highlighting its scale and growth potential

youtube

He further added that initially, YouTube’s shopping and commerce model was centred on the US, South Korea, and India. Recently, the platform has added Indonesia and other Southeast Asian markets to this list. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is a huge focus market for YouTube for every initiative that it is working on, said Gautam Anand, YouTube’s Vice President for Asia Pacific region, while citing the launches of YouTube Shorts and YouTube Create apps -- which were first launched in India.
 
“It is a huge focus market for us on everything that we’re doing, (for example) YouTube Shorts was first launched in India before anywhere else in the world. Also, our YouTube Create app was first launched in India before anywhere else in the world. India is one of the few markets globally where we are focused on shopping and commerce,” Anand told Business Standard on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
 
 
He said that initially, the platform’s shopping and commerce model was just focused in the US, South Korea, and India. But now, YouTube has added Indonesia and a few other markets in Southeast Asia.
 
On similar lines, its branding initiative is also a major focus in India.
 
“It’s one of the few markets where we’re really focused. Our attention is here because we understand that India not only has a massive scale, but also has a tremendous growth potential,” he said.

Also Read

YouTube Premium features

India key to creator economy, to boost growth with AI tools: YouTube

Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YouTube

YouTube paid ₹21,000 crore to Indian creators over the last three years

YouTube's updated Tv app

YouTube updates TV app with UI tweaks, new features: Here is what's new

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi cracks down on three YouTubers for misleading investment content

Folk Artist Neha Singh Rathore

FIR filed against Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore over Pahalgam attack posts

 
Recently, the platform had launched a partnership with Flipkart to help or give opportunities for creators to generate revenue through affiliate fees. This comes after a rising number of brands focused their budgets on brand collaborations and brand deals.
 
“That’s an area that we’re also now trying to figure out (on) how we do more for our creators and fostering that connection between brands and creators (that) will become increasingly important (for the platform),” he noted.
 
Globally, YouTube has 125 million premium users. While Anand did not disclose the premium users it has in India, he said, “I would just say that I’m super excited about the growth prospects for premium subscription here. I think that there’s a lot more room, and later on in the year, we’ll be announcing a few initiatives that will hopefully help drive that (premium users in India).” 
 

More From This Section

PremiumHow Bhushan Power & Steel entered the 'dirty dozen' list of defaulters

How Bhushan Power & Steel entered the 'dirty dozen' list of defaulters

PremiumTata Communications

After global live sports lead, Tata Communications eyes regional markets

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi amends shareholders' agreement to keep reins with promoter groups

Tim Cook

India set to produce Apple iPhones for US market, says CEO Tim Cook

JSW

Supreme Court rejects JSW Steel's Bhushan Power and Steel resolution plan

Topics : YouTuber YouTube YouTube India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon