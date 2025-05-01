Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube updates TV app with UI tweaks, new features: Here is what's new

YouTube updates TV app with UI tweaks, new features: Here is what's new

The updated YouTube TV app offers several dedicated shelves and tabs to make navigation easy within the app. Moreover, it introduces watch time analytics for each device type for creators

YouTube's updated Tv app

YouTube's updated Tv app (Image: YouTube)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

YouTube has rolled out several updates for its TV app aimed at making content discovery on smart TVs and gaming consoles intuitive. A key enhancement is the introduction of new content shelves designed to bring personalised recommendations to the forefront, based on a user’s past searches and viewing patterns.
 
The platform is focusing on making it easier for users to browse and access diverse content categories.

What’s new in the YouTube TV app update

 
With the latest update, a “Continue your search” shelf now showcases a user’s top three recent searches, enabling easy resumption of previous explorations. Similarly, the “Listen again” shelf provides quick access to a user’s most-played music track, improving the listening experience on TV.
 
 
A new “Live performances, remixes, and covers” shelf features alternative versions of favourite tracks, in addition to the official ones. For users subscribed to “Primetime Channels”, the app offers a dedicated shelf displaying the most recently searched and watched content from those services.
 
Additionally, the “From your top channels” shelf highlights a user’s most-watched YouTube channels in one place. 

Other key features

  • Shorts: A Shorts row has been added to the “Watch Next” feed, with a separate shelf in the Subscriptions tab. This separates Shorts from long-form content, offering a cleaner browsing experience.
  • Podcasts tab: Located in the Library section, this tab allows users to return to their favourite podcasts without manually searching for them.
  • Loop more content: Users can now loop any video on demand (VOD), not just playlists. This can be enabled via Playback Settings.
  • Improved preview experience: Inline previews are now available across more surfaces such as channel and topic pages. Fullscreen immersive channel previews have also been introduced, providing a more visual and engaging overview of creator channels.
  ALSO READ: More views coming for YouTube Shorts creators: Here's what is changing 

Watch time analytics for creators

 
Creators now have access to device-specific watch time breakdowns, including TV, mobile, desktop, and tablet. This data is available under “Device Type” in YouTube Studio Analytics, helping creators better understand viewer behaviour across platforms.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

