Supreme Court rejects JSW Steel's Bhushan Power and Steel resolution plan

In a major blow to JSW Steel, the Supreme Court on Friday declared its resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) ‘illegal’ and directed liquidation, four years after its acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Shares of JSW Steel fell sharply following the apex court order. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock closed at ₹972.15, down 5.46 per cent.
Ordering liquidation of Bhushan Power, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma held that the resolution plan was “illegal” and “contrary” to the provisions of the IBC.
“The resolution plan of JSW, as approved by the CoC, did not conform to the requirements in Section 30(2) of the IBC, the same being in flagrant violation of the express provisions of the IBC and CIRP regulations. The said resolution plan was liable to be rejected by the NCLT under Section 31(2) at the very first instance. The impugned judgment passed by the NCLAT is perverse and coram non judice and is liable to be set aside,” the court said.
A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.
The apex court made strong observations against both the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of BPSL and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The court said the CoC should not have accepted JSW’s resolution plan and that the NCLT should not have approved it. It added that the CoC had “failed to exercise its commercial wisdom” and approved a plan in “absolute contravention” of mandatory provisions under the IBC and CIRP regulations.
“The CoC also failed to protect the interests of the creditors by taking contradictory stands before the Supreme Court and accepting the payments from JSW without any demurrer, and supporting JSW’s ill-motivated plan against the interests of the creditors,” the court said.
The court also criticised the resolution professional (RP), stating that he “utterly failed” to discharge his statutory duties under the IBC and CIRP regulations.
The court observed that JSW Steel had wilfully contravened and failed to comply with the resolution plan for two years, frustrating the objective of the IBC and vitiating the entire insolvency process of BPSL.
Consequently, the apex court set aside the NCLT and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) orders of 5 September 2019 and 17 February 2020.
“The resolution plan of JSW, as approved by the CoC, stands rejected, it being not in conformity with Section 30(2) read with Section 31(2) of the IBC,” the court held.
Payments made by JSW to financial and operational creditors, as well as equity contributions infused under the resolution plan, will be subject to the outcome of this set of appeals and shall be dealt with by the parties in line with the CoC’s statement made in the 6 March 2020 order.
The court also noted that JSW had secured the bid through misrepresentation and failed to act on the plan for two years, despite the absence of legal impediments.
The judgment came on appeals filed by operational creditor Kalyani Transco, Sanjay Singhal (former promoter of BPSL), and creditors Jaldhi Overseas and CJ Darcl Logistics.
As the court rejected JSW’s resolution plan, it did not rule on the State of Odisha’s claims regarding electricity and tax dues and disposed of the appeal accordingly.
The resolution of BPSL—one of the first 12 cases referred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the IBC—was long drawn and fraught with delays, legal challenges and enforcement actions. The company was admitted for corporate insolvency resolution in 2017.
JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore resolution plan—its largest acquisition—was approved by the NCLT in September 2019, including ₹19,350 crore to financial creditors, offering a 41.03 per cent recovery on claims of ₹47,158 crore.
A month later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a provisional attachment order for BPSL assets worth ₹4,025 crore, linked to alleged violations by former promoters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
JSW appealed to the NCLAT, which in February 2020 upheld the plan and ruled that the ED’s attachment was without jurisdiction. In December 2024, the Supreme Court also directed the ED to hand over the attached assets and allowed JSW to take over BPSL.
Friday’s ruling comes at a time when JSW has already invested significantly, expanding BPSL’s capacity from 2.75 million tonnes (mt) at acquisition to 4.5 mt, with plans to raise it to 5 mt by September 2027, consolidating its position in eastern India.