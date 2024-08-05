Business Standard
Yuva Term to Digi Term: LIC launches new products across categories

In a separate exchange filing, the life insurer stated that its Bangladesh office will be closed from August 5, 2024, to August 7, 2024

Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday informed the exchanges that it launched four new products, including Yuva Term, Digi Term, Yuva Credit Life, and Digi Credit Life, which will be available for sale from August 6, 2024.

In a separate exchange filing, the life insurer stated that its Bangladesh office will be closed from August 5, 2024, to August 7, 2024, due to the prevailing socio-economic political situation in the country.
In the filing, the LIC said, “...this is to inform that the office of LIC of Bangladesh Ltd. will remain closed during the period from August 5, 2024, to August 7, 2024, due to the prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh.”

The Government of Bangladesh has declared a curfew for three days from August 5 to August 7.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

