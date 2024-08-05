CIL, GAIL sign agreement to set up coal-to-synthetic natural gas project

State-owned CIL on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with GAIL (India) Ltd to set up a coal-to-synthetic natural gas project in West Bengal.

While Coal India Ltd (CIL) will have 51 per cent shareholding in the joint venture, GAIL, the nation's largest gas transportation and distribution firm, will have 49 per cent.

The joint venture will be incorporated as a private limited company. The initial paid-up share capital is Rs 1 lakh, CIL said in a BSE filing.

The registered office of the joint venture will be in West Bengal and CIL and GAIL each will have the right to nominate three executives as directors of the JV.