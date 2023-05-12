close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zee Media board approves submission of bid to pave way for RBNL takeover

In its company filing, Zee Media said that a resolution had been passed on May 5, 2023, that granted approval to the company to submit its EOI with the CIRP of RBNL

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zee, ZEEL

Source: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the approval of its board, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is set to go ahead with its bid for Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (RBNL), a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said. It should be noted that RBNL has been put under the corporate insolvency process by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
In its company filing, Zee Media said that a resolution had been passed on May 5, 2023, that granted approval to the company to submit its expression of interest (EOI) with the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of RBNL. This is likely to pave the way for Zee Media to acquire RBNL's business.

Earlier, NCLT had admitted RBNL's insolvency proceedings under the CIRP. Subsequently, Rohit Ramesh Mehra was appointed as the insolvency resolution professional.
The background of the RBNL insolvency

The insolvency proceedings began when IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd filed a petition with the NCLT about RBNL being unable to repay its dues of over Rs 174 crore.
In response to the IDBI petition, the company argued that this tribunal (the Mumbai bench of NCLT) lacks jurisdiction since the parties have conferred a nonexclusive jurisdiction to the Tribunals in New Delhi. RBNL had said, “The petitioner (IDBI Trusteeship) has not provided any particulars of the claim of Rs. 174 crore...the alleged amount in default is in the nature of damages and penal interest which is impermissible under the Code.”

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee; final hearing on March 29

SEBI's Shirpur Gold Refinery order raised before NCLT, may bite Goenkas

Pratt & Whitney opposes Go Airlines' push to enforce arbitration against it

Adani shortseller saga probe to test Sebi, SC check on the rich & powerful

Risky jurisdiction: Aircraft lessors raise alarm over Go First crisis

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index


According to RBNL's official website, the company owns BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country which operates 58 stations reaching more than 1200 towns and 50,000 plus villages. The radio network reaches 450 million Indians across the country. It was launched in 2006.
Topics : Zee Media Corporation Zee Media Reliance Broadcast Network NCLT National Company Law Tribunal NCLAT BS Web Reports BIG FM

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Zee Media board approves submission of bid to pave way for RBNL takeover

Zee, ZEEL
2 min read

SEBI's Shirpur Gold Refinery order raised before NCLT, may bite Goenkas

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Pratt & Whitney opposes Go Airlines' push to enforce arbitration against it

Go First
2 min read

Adani shortseller saga probe to test Sebi, SC check on the rich & powerful

Adani
5 min read

Risky jurisdiction: Aircraft lessors raise alarm over Go First crisis

Go First
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Ashneer Grover
4 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon