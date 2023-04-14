close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches online retail sales platform for Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the launch of an online retail sales platform 'Wheels on Web' for the Bengaluru region

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Toyota Kirloskar

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the launch of an online retail sales platform 'Wheels on Web' for the Bengaluru region.

The platform enables customers to book, purchase and get delivery of Toyota vehicle models from their homes, TKM said in a statement.

Further, it also provides real-time information on the status of their booked Toyota product, to augment credibility, and transparency, among others, it added.

The Wheels on Web is a Business to Customer (B2C) platform that reflects the company's commitment to enhance the customer experience in its digital space, enabling hassle-free car buying with innovative features and services, the company said.

The company had in 2021 launched its virtual showroom to provide its customers with a digital platform to access and explore its various models and accessories, facilitating a 360-degree immersive experience from their homes.

With this new development, the virtual showroom is well integrated with the platform, the statement said.

Also Read

Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC

Toyota Kirloskar Motor focussing on hybrid vehicles: VC Vikram Kirloskar

Family feud: Kirloskar Brothers Ltd refutes charges of mis-utilising funds

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64

Great loss to industry: Chidambaram 'shocked' over Vikram Kirloskar's death

ITC to add 3 properties under Welcomhotel in MP, Himachal, Uttarakhand

Lynk Global eyes telecom companies for satellite direct to mobiles

Wage protests halt high-speed grocery deliveries at Zomato's Blinkit

Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani-Hindenburg episode

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select likely to launch retail REIT IPO in May

According to TKM, digital contribution to sales has increased by 5 times and the company's e-bookings have substantially increased by 20 times as compared to past years and claimed that its virtual showroom is explored by close to 1.3 million customers annually.

To start with, the platform offers various models like HyCross (gasoline), Hilux, Legender, Camry, Fortuner and Innova Crysta (GX), the company said.

"We believe that our newly launched WOW' (Wheels on Web), online retail platform, will revolutionise the car buying experience in India," said Atul Sood, Vice President for Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating an end-to-end transaction, including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop, he added.

Topics : Toyota Kirloskar Motor | online platform | Bengaluru

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon