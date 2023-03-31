ZestMoney looking to lay off employees after deal with PhonePe fails

In this section

Private lender Bandhan Bank adds 50 new branches to its existing network

NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

HAL registers highest-ever revenue of around Rs 26,500 cr for 2022-23

PhonePe in talks to raise $700 million at $12 billion valuation

PhonePe completes process to move domicile from Singapore to India

Walmart-owned PhonePe calls off deal to acquire fintech startup ZestMoney

PhonePe set to acquire fintech start-up ZestMoney for about $300 mn

PhonePe calls off deal to acquire BNPL platform ZestMoney: Report

ZestMoney is looking to lay off several employees a day after Walmart-backed PhonePe decided to halt its proposed acquisition of the Bengaluru-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. The Goldman Sachs- and Xiaomi-backed firm has about 450 employees, all of whom were expected to be absorbed by PhonePe if the acquisition had matured. ZestMoney founders held a town hall on March 30 evening and info

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com