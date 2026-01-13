Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / zingbus bets on demand-led expansion to hit ₹350 crore revenue in FY26

zingbus bets on demand-led expansion to hit ₹350 crore revenue in FY26

This growth is supported by extensive intercity route expansion across north and south India, launching 28 new routes for zingbus Maxx and zingbus Plus, the company said

zingbus

zingbus. (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intercity bus aggregator zingbus on Tuesday said it is aiming to reach a topline of over Rs 350 crore this fiscal, driven by demand-led network expansion across north and south India.

This growth is supported by extensive intercity route expansion across north and south India, launching 28 new routes for zingbus Maxx and zingbus Plus, the company said.

The fleet expansion was largely undertaken on existing routes, enabling travellers to benefit from greater flexibility in travel timings, it said.

The company said it expects to record strong year-on-year growth in FY26 compared to FY25, supported by a sharp rise in revenue from operations, indicating consistent growth across its intercity network.

 

"As we work towards our FY26 growth goals, there has been a clear focus on demand-led expansion, adding routes where we continuously observe high passenger demand," said Prashant Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of zingbus.

Also Read

RedTape

RedTape founders look to sell majority stake, approach Blackstone, KKR

Swaminathan J, Deputy governor, RBI

Can't treat compliance as a quarter-end activity: RBI DG Swaminathan J

Apple

ADIF writes to CCI for interim relief to Indian startups in Apple casepremium

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea AGR relief estimated at ₹54,200 crore, says reportpremium

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Delhi High Court allows Zydus to sell generic version of cancer drug

The company said it is on its path to profitability while doubling its fleet size year over year, owing to its asset-light, partner-led model, it said.

Looking ahead, zingbus said that it has plans to launch new routes across south India in the next few months, and is collaborating with bus operators and route partners to accelerate growth while focusing on technology, smooth bookings, and an improved customer experience.

Zingbus has a fleet of over 300 buses with a presence across 200+ cities in 20+ states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

chief financial officer, Amit Sachdeva

PhysicsWallah plans to open 70 offline centres each year: CFO Sachdeva

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Liquidnitro Games raises $19.1 mn in Series A led by Northpoint Capital

Daimler

TVS SCS wins Daimler contract for end-to-end in plant warehouse management

Tata motors

Tata Motors ramps up capacity amid strong demand for Sierra, Punch

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins order worth up to ₹2,500 cr for cable-stayed bridge in West Bengal

Topics : bus service Industry News Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance