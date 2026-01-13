Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / L&T wins order worth up to ₹2,500 cr for cable-stayed bridge in West Bengal

L&T wins order worth up to ₹2,500 cr for cable-stayed bridge in West Bengal

L&T will build a 3.2-km 2+2 lane cable-stayed bridge with 177 m span, including 0.9 km and 0.65 km approach roads on Kakdwip and Sagar Island sides

Larsen & Toubro

The project also includes a 0.9-km approach road on the Kakdwip side and a 0.65-km approach road on the Sagar Island side. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Transportation Infrastructure business vertical has secured an order to build an arterial cable-stayed bridge over the Muri Ganga River in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Under the contract, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will construct a 3.2-km-long 2+2 lane extradosed cable-stayed bridge with a maximum span of 177 metres. The project also includes a 0.9-km approach road on the Kakdwip side and a 0.65-km approach road on the Sagar Island side.
 
The bridge will be equipped with advanced traffic management systems, a bridge health monitoring system, architectural lighting, hybrid street lighting and other essential road infrastructure.
 
 
L&T classifies a “significant” order as one valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.

All-weather link to Sagar Island

The bridge is expected to be a game-changer for Sagar Island, which currently relies on ferry services that are often disrupted during bad weather. Once completed, the bridge will provide direct, all-weather connectivity to the island.

It is set to benefit over 200,000 residents by improving access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. 

Boost to pilgrimage, local economy

The project will also support pilgrimage tourism by offering safer and more convenient travel for millions of devotees attending the annual Ganga Sagar Mela. The event is the second-largest religious gathering in India after the Kumbh Mela.
 
The bridge is expected to drive economic growth by boosting trade, tourism, and local businesses, helping transform the island’s overall socio-economic profile.

L&T wins BPCL order worth up to ₹10,000 crore

In December last year, L&T’s Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical secured a major order worth up to ₹10,000 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
 
The project involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) swing unit at BPCL’s Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh.
 
It includes two 575 KTPA production trains and will be executed on a lump-sum turnkey basis. Once completed, it will be the largest LLDPE/HDPE swing unit in India, setting a new benchmark in polyethylene production capacity.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

