Tata Motors ramps up capacity amid strong demand for Sierra, Punch

India’s third-largest passenger vehicle (PV) company, Tata Motors, is working on scaling up production and debottlenecking plant operations as it sees strong demand for the recently launched Sierra, and expects traction for its popular compact SUV Punch’s facelift.

Moreover, with the first-in-category automatic variant on offer for the Punch CNG facelift, the car, which already draws around 45 per cent of its sales from cleaner technologies (electric vehicles and compressed natural gas), is expected to cross a 50 per cent share.

As India’s passenger vehicle market reached record wholesales in 2025 — crossing an estimated 4.55 million units and growing nearly six per cent year-on-year, driven by renewed consumer demand after goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation — automakers are confronting a very real production challenge: capacity constraints.

“Most of our plants are operating at or near full capacity,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. “To meet the strong and sustained demand we are seeing — especially for SUVs and clean-fuel variants — we are aggressively debottlenecking existing facilities, deploying partner capacities and planning brownfield expansions where feasible.”

“Sierra demand has been very strong, and capacity will be ramped up progressively over the next three quarters.”

At present, Tata Motors’ PV business has an installed capacity of 900,000 units per annum, which can be scaled up to one million units.

Through process improvements and line optimisation, Tata Motors is maximising output without major capital expenditure. “Debottlenecking remains our first lever,” Chandra said. The company is also looking to forge strategic collaborations with suppliers and contract manufacturers to help temper capacity gaps in the short term.

For example, at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune, a joint venture site with Fiat, Tata Motors is already utilising its full capacity. However, there is a possibility of tapping into any unutilised capacity that Fiat may have. In addition, wherever there is space within existing facilities, additional lines and tooling are being added as part of brownfield expansion.

“We are looking at brownfield expansion at key plants where footprint permits. Only after maximising these channels would we consider wider greenfield additions,” Chandra said. For instance, capacity at the Sanand 2 site, acquired from Ford, can be expanded by around 100,000 units a year.

This strategic emphasis on capacity expansion is part of Tata Motors’ response to a resurging market. After a slow start in early 2025, demand picked up sharply later in the year — particularly during the festive October–December period — buoyed by tax reductions under GST 2.0 and strong rural and semi-urban demand.

While capacity expansion is important, the company’s product strategy — particularly around the facelift of the Tata Punch — is equally central to its growth outlook. The Punch was the highest-selling car in 2024, with sales of over 200,000 units, which fell to 175,000 units in calendar year 2025.

“In calendar year 2024, Punch was the highest-selling car in the country. In 2025, volumes were impacted due to stress in the entry segment in the first eight months and also due to anticipation around the facelift, which led many customers to postpone purchases,” Chandra said.

On Tuesday, Tata Motors launched the Punch facelift in petrol and CNG variants, starting at Rs 5.5 lakh.

Around 47 per cent of Punch buyers come from Tier-2 cities, followed by 29 per cent from Tier-3 and 24 per cent from Tier-1 cities. The customer base is also skewed towards first-time buyers, with 67 per cent of Punch owners purchasing their first car. Independent data also shows a rising share of women buyers, accounting for about 9 per cent of Punch customers.

Clean-fuel penetration is a key differentiator for Tata Motors’ PV portfolio. “At a portfolio level, emission-friendly powertrains now account for about 43 per cent of our sales, with CNG at 28 per cent and EVs at roughly 15 per cent,” Chandra said. “This is possibly the highest penetration for any passenger vehicle manufacturer in India.”

For the Punch, this share already stands at 45 per cent. “With the introduction of the Punch facelift, coupled with the new CNG automatic, we expect this share to climb to above 50 per cent,” he added.

“We crossed the milestone of 2.5 lakh EVs cumulatively, and Tiago is close to the one-million sales mark, which it should achieve very soon. We are starting the year with a very strong foundation.”

Chandra expects both entry-level cars and SUVs to continue growing in 2026.

“Post GST, growth has come across segments. Entry-level cars will grow, but SUVs will also continue to grow. I do not believe either segment will lose share,” he said.

He stressed that the strategy is continuity. “Our strategy is continuity. I want a customer who buys a Tata car for the first time to stay with us for life. Today, we offer continuity from Tiago at the entry level all the way up to Safari and Sierra in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.”

“We are strengthening both ends of the portfolio. I am obsessed with the customer and with offering solutions that evolve with their needs as the market matures.”

Calendar year 2026 will see intense launch activity for Tata Motors, with two to three major launches and several facelifts planned across internal combustion engine and electric vehicle portfolios.