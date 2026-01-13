Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS SCS wins Daimler contract for end-to-end in plant warehouse management

TVS Supply Chain Solutions will manage end-to-end warehouse operations at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles' Chennai facility, deploying about 700 staff and using IoT, automation and analytics

Daimler

The partnership reinforces TVS SCS’s commitment to delivering efficient, technology-driven supply chain solutions.

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a global supply chain solutions provider, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to manage its in-plant warehouse operations at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chennai.
 
The partnership reinforces TVS SCS’s commitment to delivering efficient, technology-driven supply chain solutions to global automotive leaders. Around 700 employees from TVS SCS will be deployed for this engagement.
 
Under the agreement, TVS SCS will manage end-to-end warehouse operations within DICV’s manufacturing facility, ensuring seamless material flow, optimised inventory and enhanced operational efficiency.
 
It will leverage technologies including Internet of Things-based tracking for real-time visibility, automation-led systems to reduce manual handling, predictive analytics for smarter planning, and digital dashboards for centralised performance monitoring. These capabilities will help strengthen DICV’s production ecosystem and support its focus on efficiency and quality.
 
 
Sukumar K, chief executive officer, India and Middle East and Africa, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, "We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Daimler through this significant engagement. Our global experience with Daimler, combined with our expertise in in-plant logistics, automation-led operations, and real-time visibility solutions, positions us well to drive measurable efficiencies. We look forward to further strengthening their production ecosystem and supporting their commitment to world-class manufacturing."
 
C Muthu Maruthachalam, president and chief operating officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "Efficient in-plant logistics is vital to our production success. Partnering with TVS Supply Chain Solutions allows us to leverage their proven expertise and technology-driven approach to enhance our operational performance.”
 

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

