Delhi NCR tops Zomato orders in 2025, outpaces Mumbai and Bengaluru

The national capital region (NCR) of Delhi emerged as the busiest market for Zomato in 2025. The region clocked over 42 million more orders than Mumbai and Bengaluru separately, according to the food delivery platform’s year-end data.
What makes Delhi NCR stand out in Zomato’s 2025 order volumes?
Delhi NCR recorded 42.2 million more orders than Mumbai and 42.3 million more orders than Bengaluru, underscoring its dominance among India’s top metropolitan food delivery markets.
Which campuses topped Zomato’s charts in 2025?
IIT Kharagpur: 240,000 orders
IIT-BHU: 180,000 orders
IIT Bombay: 160,000 orders
How did festivals influence food ordering patterns in 2025?
Raksha Bandhan: 171 sweets ordered per minute
Christmas: 98 cakes ordered per minute
Where did Zomato see international orders in 2025?
UAE: 230,000 orders
USA: 120,000 orders
UK: 80,000 orders
Which transit location saw heavy food ordering activity?
Vijayawada Junction: 140,000 orders
When were the busiest ordering minutes on Zomato in 2025?
8:25 pm: 1.872 million orders
8:24 pm: 1.871 million orders
8:22 pm: 1.869 million orders