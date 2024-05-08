Jet Airways resolution plan has become a joke, lenders tell Supreme Court

Jet Airways lenders told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the airline's resolution plan has 'become a joke'.

“From resolution, this has to go to dissolution. This thing has become a joke," senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the lenders, told the court.

The lenders said that Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which is the successful bidder for the airline, must obtain an international flying permit for 20 aircraft but has obtained only five.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had on March 12 greenlit the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC.

It upheld the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had permitted the transfer of ownership to JKC in January last year. Consequently, the appeal by the State Bank of India (SBI) against the takeover of the airline by JKC was dismissed.

The lenders then appealed against this order in the Supreme Court.

The lenders told the Supreme Court that they are spending almost Rs 22 crore every month in airport dues. "He [JKC] has not even been able to arrange for Rs 150 crore. He wants a performance guarantee encashed instead of paying the money."

In the last hearing, they had said the NCLAT order was shocking. "It is a shocking order and is completely unacceptable. It reverses a Supreme Court ruling on the Rs 150 crore bank guarantee. We are supposed to collect Rs 4,400 crore, but they are struggling to repay Rs 300 crore now," additional solicitor general (ASG) Venkatraman, appearing for SBI, had told the Supreme Court.

Ace Aviation Plea

Malta-based Ace Aviation moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai on May 2 against the monitoring committee of Jet Airways, expressing difficulties in purchasing three aircraft of Jet Airways.

The sale of these aircraft was put on hold in November 2022 owing to a deadlock between JKC and the lenders.

The NCLT has told the monitoring committee to file a response to the plea before May 17, which is the next date of the hearing.

Ace Aviation, which has been fighting Jet Airways for the acquisition of three Boeing B777 aircraft, had earlier told Business Standard that it must acquire them in six months as the deadline for converting these wide-bodied planes to freighter aircraft is in early 2025.