Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Zoomcar, SPARKCARS to develop EV self-drive, aim to add 1,000 cars in 2 yrs

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said the partnership follows the direction of the government's growing focus on boosting the EV ecosystem

Electric vehicles, Cars

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has partnered with electric vehicles self-drive rental firm SPARKCARS with a plan to introduce over 1,000 EVs on its platform across India within the next two years.
The partnership will help increase the supply of EV cars available for self-drive to meet the growing needs of convenient and independent travel, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Zoomcar and SPARKCARS will introduce over 1,000 electric vehicles to Zoomcar's platform across India within the next two years. These additions will include popular models such as the TATA Nexon, Mahindra XUV 400, Citroen eC3, and many others, offering users a diverse array of eco-friendly options for their mobility needs," it said.
Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said the partnership follows the direction of the government's growing focus on boosting the EV ecosystem.
"We are not just adding EVs to our platform; we are empowering our guests with a variety of sustainable choices and opening the doors to the disproportionate economic value that EV hosts can earn as compared to ICE," he added.
SPARKCARS CEO and Co-Founder Mehul Agrawal said the company has been working towards enabling a sustainable mobility transition in India and together with a market leader like Zoomcar, it is more confident to achieve the goal at a much faster pace.

Also Read

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

Maruti Suzuki's 2024 launches: Know about new cars, prices, specs, and more

Bengaluru pips Delhi in terms of highest number of private cars in India

Mitsubishi to enter Indian car market with over 30% stake in TVS Mobility

JSW Group, Volkswagen in talks for electric vehicle joint venture in India

Renault India partners BLS E-Services for enhancing sales in rural market

Juniper Green Energy, Envision tie up to develop 300-MW wind project in Guj

Tata Group in talks with two Taiwanese companies for chip plant in Dholera

HAL, DRDO to begin Rs 60,000 crore Sukhoi fighter jet fleet upgrade

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric mobility Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India electric cars in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon