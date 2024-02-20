Zoomcar, SPARKCARS to develop EV self-drive, aim to add 1,000 cars in 2 yrs

Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has partnered with electric vehicles self-drive rental firm SPARKCARS with a plan to introduce over 1,000 EVs on its platform across India within the next two years.

The partnership will help increase the supply of EV cars available for self-drive to meet the growing needs of convenient and independent travel, the company said in a statement.

"Zoomcar and SPARKCARS will introduce over 1,000 electric vehicles to Zoomcar's platform across India within the next two years. These additions will include popular models such as the TATA Nexon, Mahindra XUV 400, Citroen eC3, and many others, offering users a diverse array of eco-friendly options for their mobility needs," it said.

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said the partnership follows the direction of the government's growing focus on boosting the EV ecosystem.

"We are not just adding EVs to our platform; we are empowering our guests with a variety of sustainable choices and opening the doors to the disproportionate economic value that EV hosts can earn as compared to ICE," he added.

SPARKCARS CEO and Co-Founder Mehul Agrawal said the company has been working towards enabling a sustainable mobility transition in India and together with a market leader like Zoomcar, it is more confident to achieve the goal at a much faster pace.