Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat acne in the American market.
The drug firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Isotretinoin Capsules USP (10 mg, 20 mg 30 mg and 40 mg), it said in a statement.
Isotretinoin capsules are used to treat severe cystic acne that has not responded to other treatments.
The drug will be manufactured at Zydus' formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
As per the IQVIA MAT data, Isotretinoin Capsules had annual sales of USD 165 million in the US.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.13 per cent down at Rs 627.35 apiece on the BSE.
Also Read
Zydus gets USFDA nod to market cancer treatment generic injection
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to its generic medicine for high BP
JSW Group in talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV technology
Hero Electric to diversify into premium space under A2B brand
Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe
Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant
Ashok Leyland partners CSB Bank Ltd for vehicle financing solutions
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)