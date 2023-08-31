Confirmation

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat acne in the American market.

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

The drug will be manufactured at Zydus' formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat acne in the American market.
The drug firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Isotretinoin Capsules USP (10 mg, 20 mg 30 mg and 40 mg), it said in a statement.
Isotretinoin capsules are used to treat severe cystic acne that has not responded to other treatments.
The drug will be manufactured at Zydus' formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
As per the IQVIA MAT data, Isotretinoin Capsules had annual sales of USD 165 million in the US.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.13 per cent down at Rs 627.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

