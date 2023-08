Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat acne in the American market.

The drug firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Isotretinoin Capsules USP (10 mg, 20 mg 30 mg and 40 mg), it said in a statement.

Isotretinoin capsules are used to treat severe cystic acne that has not responded to other treatments.

The drug will be manufactured at Zydus' formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

As per the IQVIA MAT data, Isotretinoin Capsules had annual sales of USD 165 million in the US.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.13 per cent down at Rs 627.35 apiece on the BSE.

