Ashok Leyland partners CSB Bank Ltd for vehicle financing solutions

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with CSB Bank Ltd for offering vehicle financing solutions to its customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and the partnership will enable them to offer customised financial solutions to the automaker's customers, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"The partnership with CSB Bank will benefit customers with financial products, which are specifically tailored for a hassle-free experience. Through our vast network of dealerships, we will be able to provide the best financial solutions to our wide range of commercial vehicle customers," Ashok Leyland CFO & Director Gopal Mahadevan said.

CSB Bank Group Head and Head, Retail Banking, Narendra Dixit said, "This partnership will enable the bank to grow its portfolio of assets and extend its reach into previously untapped consumer segments.

Also Read Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13% Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24 Jupiter Life Line Hospital IPO to open for public subscription on Sep 6 Digital lending firm Lendingkart's Q1 profit doubles, revenue rises 43% Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees NRL, IIT-Guwahati sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust Adani Group, Hindenburg, Supreme Court and OCCRP: All you need to know