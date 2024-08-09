Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus Lifesciences Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 1,420 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,207 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 5,140 crore in the June quarter of FY24, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

The company said its India sales stood at Rs 2,212 crore in the June quarter, up 15 per cent | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 31 per cent year on year to Rs 1,420 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 on the back of robust sales.
The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 1,087 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,207 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 5,140 crore in the June quarter of FY24, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
"Sustained growth momentum across our businesses along with enhanced profitability drove our strong Q1 performance," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.
Execution success of company's differentiated pipeline in the US and outperformance of India geography business were particularly noteworthy, he added.
"We are on course to achieve our growth aspirations for FY25 and are committed to investing in sustainable growth initiatives and innovative solutions for the future," Patel said.

More From This Section

India Cements posts consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in Q1

Eicher Motors Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 1,101 crore

LIC Q1 FY25 results: Net profit increases 9.6% to Rs 10,461 crore

Eureka Forbes Ltd Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 26.4% at Rs 32.15 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd Q1 results: Net profit decreases 23% to Rs 254 cr

The company said its India sales stood at Rs 2,212 crore in the June quarter, up 15 per cent, as compared to Rs 1,921 crore in the year-ago period.
The US formulation sales stood at Rs 3,093 crore in first quarter, up 26 per cent year on year as against Rs 2,454 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences on Friday ended 1.91 per cent up at Rs 1,304 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences hits all time high on USFDA nod for drug worth $2 Bn

Zydus Life gains over 2% on securing nod from COFERRIS to market Mamitra

Zydus Life stock price jumps 6% on USFDA nod for Valsartan tablets

Gland Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences secure USFDA approvals for key medications

Zydus Life Vadodara facility gets OAI report from USFDA, stock falls 3%

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results corporate earnings BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon