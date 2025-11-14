Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Max Life chases 'breakout No. 3' in life insurance: MD & CEO

Axis Max Life chases 'breakout No. 3' in life insurance: MD & CEO

MD & CEO Sumit Madan says product mix tweaks and cost control will offset ITC loss as firm targets "breakout number 3" position in industry

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.
Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Aathira Varier, Subrata Panda
Nov 14 2025

Listen to This Article

Following Axis Max Life Insurance’s second-quarter results for 2025–26, Sumit Madan, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, spoke to Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda about growth aspirations, strategies to offset the impact of the input tax credit (ITC) withdrawal, reverse merger plans, and more. Edited excerpts:
 
How have the goods and services tax (GST) reforms played out, and how have they impacted the company? 
When the GST changes were announced, the government’s intent was clear — to improve insurance penetration and affordability. Since September 22, when the new GST rates took effect, protection numbers have risen sharply.
